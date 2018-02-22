2017 tremendous sales year for Brokers

SIDNEY — Over the past two years a third of Brokers Real Estate agents have sold from $1,000,000 to over $2,500,000.

“This speaks volumes in regards to our clients trust and confidence in our abilities. Our service is not limited to just the Shelby County area, said Caven Risk, owner and broker. “Our agents are members of the local WRIST MLS as well as the Dayton Board and serve clients from Fairborn, to the South, and Lima area to the north, as well as all surrounding counties. Our honest, caring and professional agents will be happy to assist you with any of your real estate needs, convenient with you and your family’s schedule.”

His report continues:

It was also a banner year on the industrial/commercial side. Brokers was involved with Love’s Truck Stop, the VFW, Quality Steel Fabrication, the former Schindler Building, and Bruno’s to name a few. We’ve got several other big projects in the works for 2018.

Brokers Real Estate is a locally owned brokerage with over four decades of service to the community. We pride ourselves with our tag line of “Small Office/BIG RESULTS”. Our office is not based on the number of agents it has, but the quality of service our agents can offer. Our agents, with a combined 175 years in the profession as Realtors, are highly knowledgeable and specialized in the all realms of residential and commercial sales.

Risk http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_CavenRisk-copy.jpg Risk