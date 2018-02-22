A year of milestones for Dickman Supply

SIDNEY — Sixty-five years. That’s how long Dickman Supply has been providing quality industrial & electrical products and service to West Central Ohio.

“It is an astounding achievement,” said Chris Geise, vice president of Dickman Supply. “Dedicating ourselves to our customers and community has been a core value of ours for a long time. The businesses and people in this community have supported us in return and have made doing business for 65 years possible. We can’ thank our loyal customers enough.”

Sixty-five years is not the only milestone Dickman Supply recently celebrated, though. Tim Geise, current president and owner, hit the 50 year mark as a member of the Dickman Supply team. Tim purchased the business in 1986 after spending nearly two decades with the business in a variety of roles.

“Fifty years has flown buy,” said Tim. “When I started at Dickman Supply in 1967 stocking shelves and sweeping floors, I never dreamed I would one day own the business. Dickman Supply is the only place I have ever worked. It’s been a special 50 years, with memories and relationships I wouldn’t trade for the world.”

The 2017 year was not only one of milestones, however. The company enjoyed continued success as a business throughout the year. For the second consecutive year, the established Sidney and Greenville branches maintained their sales numbers, while Celina and Marysville continued to grow.

“We were very happy with how our 2017 year finished,” said Brent Palser, vice president of sales at Dickman. “Our Sidney, Greenville, and Celina locations are very well established, so the focus is more on maintaining our existing customer base and providing the best service possible.”

Marysville is a different story, Palser noted. “With 2017 being our first full year in a new, larger warehouse, we were finally set up to really go out and grow our customer base. Our Marysville team did a great job, and we hope to keep that momentum going into 2018.”

The cherry on top of a great year came a few weeks ago when DP&L named Dickman Supply as one of four Channel Partners recognized for outstanding performance in 2017.

“Dickman Supply has been a DP&L Channel Partner since the beginning of the Channel Partner Program (2009) and has consistently provided top notch customer service,” said Shelly Kramer, Program Manager. “Their team goes above and beyond for every customer and we were pleased to recognize Dickman Supply as the top performer for lighting projects last year.”

In 2017, Dickman Supply generated more than $428,500 in paid rebates for customers. These projects also generated 6,412,744 kWh in energy savings. This figure represents 5.6% of the overall kWh savings generated by all Channel Partner projects in 2017.”

It marks the sixth consecutive year Dickman Supply has taken home the award.

Tim Geise was honored for his 50 years of employment with Dickman Supply in 2017. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_Dickman.jpg Tim Geise was honored for his 50 years of employment with Dickman Supply in 2017.