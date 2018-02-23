Edward Jones great place to work

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Financial services firm Edward Jones has been ranked No. 5 on the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in its 19th appearance on the prestigious list, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.

The firm is the highest-ranking financial-services firm on the list.

“We feel very proud of this consistent recognition that we have created a special workplace, where we care about our clients, and we care about each other,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle. “As a partnership, all of us work together with the sole focus of uniquely understanding and delivering value to the clients we serve.”

To see the full list of the 2018 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, visit www.fortune.com/best-companies.

DiAnne Karas, of the Sidney Edward Jones office, 153 Village Green Drive, and Branch Office Administrator Heather Dyer can be reached at 497-0135 and www.edwardjones.com.