Haven Hospital expands services

DAYTON — Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton is expanding patient services to offer Dayton and surrounding communities evidence-based treatment for dual diagnosis.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) refers to dual diagnosis as a co-occurring disorder that can be defined as someone who experiences a mental illness and a substance abuse problem at the same time. NIH estimates that as many as 7.9 million Americans are struggling with addiction and mental illness simultaneously and per the Center for Disease Control, Ohio ranks among the top five states of residents per 100,000 who suffer with either a drug or alcohol addiction.

“We are committed to continuing our efforts to better serve this region and to work with our patients in a dedicated, supportive environment to treat both illnesses concurrently, thereby increasing their chances of living whole and healthy lives” states Jonathan Duckett, chief executive officer of Haven Behavioral Health of Dayton.

The program will begin accepting patients this spring. For information, call 937-234-0100.

Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton provides inpatient psychiatric stabilization and treatment to adults, 25 and older, who are experiencing acute symptoms of depression, anxiety, co-occurring disorders, mood swings or psychosis.