AAA wins Disney award

SIDNEY — AAA Shelby County has been presented with a 2017 Disney EarMarked Sales Award.

The award recognizes travel agents for exceeding sales goals for Disney destinations.

“AAA Shelby County is proud to be recognized by Disney for our talented team and for the many members we have helped plan their Disney vacations” said Deborah Barga, CEO of AAA Shelby County. “I believe our team of travel professionals exemplifies what a client preparing for a Disney vacation is looking for when they begin the process of planning their magical vacation.”

AAA Shelby County travel counselors have received extensive training on Disney destinations theme parks, resorts, cruises, vacation packages. All of the front line travel agents are College of Disney Knowledge graduates. The College of Disney Knowledge is an in-depth comprehensive course that allows agents to develop their expertise regarding the knowledge of Disney destinations that consumers can take advantage of when planning a Disney vacation.