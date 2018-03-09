Donate to Goodwill, save at Elder-Beerman

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which operates Elder-Beerman, has announced its semi-annual Goodwill sale.

Customers can donate items to Goodwill Industries at the store and receive three coupons for each item donated for up to 30 percent off on apparel and 15 percent off on cosmetics and fragrances to use in-store and online. Donations will be accepted through March 24 and coupons can be used during the 11-day spring Goodwill Sale from March 14 to 24.

During the spring and fall events in 2017, Bon-Ton customers donated 2.9 million pounds of clothing and household items, enough to fill 36 semi-trucks. The impact of these contributions is 425,000 hours of Goodwill job placement, job training, skills enrichment and other community-based services, including financial education and mentoring.

Customers who would like to contribute in a different way may make a $1 donation in-store or online to receive additional Goodwill Sale event coupons. All donations support Goodwill’s employment placement and job-training programs. Services provided by Goodwill organizations support people with disadvantages and disabilities, veterans and military families, older workers, youth and young adults.

For more information about the Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale and how to enter for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree starting March 14, visit bonton.com/goodwill.