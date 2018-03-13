Hiring levels to drop from last year

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — West Central Ohio employers expect to hire at a confident pace during Quarter 2 2018, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Among employers surveyed, 22 percent plan to hire more employees from April through June. This number is offset by the 5 percent that plan to reduce payrolls, while 73 percent of employers expect to maintain current staff levels and none indicated they are not sure of their hiring plans. This yields a net employment outlook of 17 percent.

“Employers in West Central Ohio anticipate a stronger hiring pace compared to Q1 2018 when the net employment outlook was 12 percent,” said ManpowerGroup spokesperson Joanie Krein. “At this time last year, employers expected more hiring activity when the Outlook was 24 percent.”

The net employment outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

For the coming quarter, job prospects appear best in construction, durable goods manufacturing, nondurable goods manufacturing, transportation, utilities, wholesale and retail trade, financial activities, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, other services and government. Employers in education and health services plan to reduce staffing levels, while hiring in information is expected to remain unchanged.

Of the more than 11,500 employers surveyed in the United States, 23 percent expect to add to their workforces and 3 percent expect a decline in their payrolls during Quarter 2 2018. Seventy-three percent of employers anticipate making no change to staff levels and the remaining 1 percent of employers are undecided about their hiring plans. When seasonal variations are removed from the data, the net employment outlook is +18 percent, a slight decrease compared to the Quarter 1 2018 Outlook, +19 percent.

The next ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey to report hiring expectations for Quarter 3 2018 will be released, June 12.