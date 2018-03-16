IMOs merge

URBANDALE, Iowa — Two of the biggest insurance marketing organizations (IMOs), AMZ Financial Insurance Services and Partners Advantage Insurance Services, have announced their definitive merger to further enhance and extend their insurance distribution network.

The new company will be called Partners Advantage Insurance Services. The merger became effective March 1, 2018, with the companies planning to fully integrate by Sept. 30, 2018.

The new IMO will operate from four main office locations including three offices in California: Riverside, Irvine and El Dorado Hills; as well as an office in Urbandale, Iowa.