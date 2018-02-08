Correction

In Thursday’s event listings, Let Yourself Go, Gateway Arts Council’s presentation of Maureen McGovern was listed on the wrong day. The concert is Sunday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., at Sidney High School.
In Thursday’s event listings, Let Yourself Go, Gateway Arts Council’s presentation of Maureen McGovern was listed on the wrong day. The concert is Sunday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., at Sidney High School.
We appreciate you sharing our content on social media.
Please consider following us by clicking below.
Send this to a friend