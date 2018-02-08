Posted on by

Correction


In Thursday’s event listings, Let Yourself Go, Gateway Arts Council’s presentation of Maureen McGovern was listed on the wrong day. The concert is Sunday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., at Sidney High School.

Friday to Tuesday forecast
Former Jackson Center woman earns world title shot in MMA event
Report: Sidney, other GWOC schools looking to leave