Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-12:48 p.m.: reckless operation. Deputies investigated a report of a semi swerving at the 99 mile marker of southbound Interstate 75.
-2:51 a.m. investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report that someone was inside a garage at a home in the 19000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.
Village log
SATURDAY
-8:06 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the area of South Pike and West South streets.
-6:27 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police investigated a report of a suspicious car in the 100 block of Timber Trail.
-10:59 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police and deputies investigated a report of someone trying to break into vehicles on Brentwood Court.
-2:19 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police and Jackson Center Police investigated a report of a suspicious car in the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-1:59 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.
-12:15 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township.
-1:09 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Knooop Johnston Road in Perry Township.
SATURDAY
-6:39 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire and Quincy Fire were dispatched to a chimney fire at 6705 Main St. in Perry Township.
-5:23 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.
-11:14 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 500 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.
-7:11 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire assisted with a crash with injuries at the 107 mile marker on Interstate 75 north in Auglaize County.
FRIDAY
-3:56 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched to Wells and Wones roads for a field fire.
-3:33 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Sidney medics, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.
