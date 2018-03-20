Warrant issued for work release inmate

SIDNEY — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a work release inmate who left work and didn’t return to either his place of employment or jail.

On March 17, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was informed by an employer that a work release inmate had clocked out from his place of employment around 9:24 a.m. At approximately 10:41 a.m. deputies went to the place of employment and spoke with supervisors. The inmate had not returned to work or the jail, since leaving.

According to Chief Deputy Jim Frye, the inmate, who was identified as Justin P. Depinet, of Sidney, was incarcerated on Nov. 17, 2017, due to a probation violation on misdemeanor charges out of Sidney Municipal Court. It was ordered that Depinet be sentenced to 245 days in jail and that he could participate in the work release program.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office work release program is monitored by the staff at the jail and subjects who are approved to participate in the program are allowed to leave the jail and report to work and after their shift they report back to the jail. Inmates who do not have transportation to and from work are issued bikes to use as their mode of transportation.

Depinet failed to return to the jail after clocking out, a check of his listed residence and that of family members were checked and Depinet was not located. Depinet signed a contract with the Sheriff’s Office to participate in the work release program and for the use of a jail issued bike.

Charges of escape and theft were filed against Depinet. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Depinet are asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 937-498-1111.

Depinet http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Depinet-Photo.jpg Depinet