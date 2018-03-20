Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:09 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to Fort Loramie Swanders Road at Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of low hanging power lines.

-5:40 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 6275 Stoker Road in Cynthian Township on the report a suspicious male was walking around the residence.

MONDAY

-5:44 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies requested the assistance of K-9 unit on a traffic stop at mile-marker 90 on Interstate 75 south in Clinton Township.

-5:25 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies requested the assistance of adult probation for help at a residence in the 2100 block of County Road 25A in Orange Township.

-12:24 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Millcreek Road in Clinton Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-10:46 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Botkins Police investigated a complaint at the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-2:34 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 8991 State Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

SUNDAY

-10:22 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 14755 Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report a suspicious green Subaru was sitting far back in the long driveway of the residence.

-8:13 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a possible scam at a residence in the 13500 block of State Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-7:43 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 16200 block of Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township on the report of a trespassing and damage to the residence’s mailbox.

Village log

MONDAY

-12:07 p.m.: assist other unit. Anna and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to assist the Ohio State Patrol at Shell gas station on East Main Street in Anna.

-11:27 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Russia School on School Street in Loramie Township.

-9:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Botkins Police and Deputies were dispatched to assist another unit at mile-marker 104 on I-75 north in Dinsmore Township.

SUNDAY

-8:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:09 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-2:26 p.m.: lines down. Russia Fire Department and Deputies responded to Rangeline Road at Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report a train hit power lines.

-11:09 a.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire Department responded to 18260 State Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report of a field fire.

-9:14 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

MONDAY

-4:46 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of School Street in Loramie Township.

-4:06 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Dormire Road in Green Township.

-2:51 p.m.: fire. Houston and Lockington Fire Departments responded to 4411 Dawson Road in Loramie Township on the report of a field fire behind the residence.

-5:43 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

SUNDAY

-11:31 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19800 block of Herring Road in Salem Township.

-5:57 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Dormire Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

