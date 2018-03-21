Police log

MONDAY

-5:26 p.m.: criminal trespass. Menacing and trespassing was reported at the Sidney Post Office on North Ohio Avenue.

-4:10 p.m.: criminal damaging. The passenger’s side of a black 2017 Honda Accord was reportedly keyed. Damage is set at $500.

Crashes

Dennis Moore, 62, 728 W. North St., was cited with improper left turn after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:13 a.m.

Moore was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when attempting to make a left turn into McDonald’s driveway he failed to yield and pulled into the path of and struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street driven by Jonathan Moses 36, 411 Lindsey Road.

• Isaiah Freeman, 17, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:57 p.m.

Freeman was traveling westbound on Water Street when he failed to see and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him that was waiting to turn.

The other vehicle was driven by Christian Retter, 18, 1520 Sandlewood Place.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:27 to 9:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-12:40 to 8:10 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to three reports of automobile crashes. Crews were unable to locate/nothing was found on one of the reported crashes.

TUESDAY

-4:01 to 9:57 p.m: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-11:42 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation that was set off due to a carbon monoxide detector malfunction.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

