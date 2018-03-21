Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 20170 State Route 47 in Salem Township on a report of a crash.

-12:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Shroyer Road at state Route 274 in Jackson Township on a report of a one-vehicle crash.

-10:19 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Broad Street at East Main Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

-9:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.

-7:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 on the report of a one-vehicle slide off.

-12:43 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to 15 reports of vehicles in a ditch.

TUESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle just hit a pole.

-7:04 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 10200 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

-6:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9520 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of firewood.

-4:41 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 96 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop search.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:13 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Water Street in McLean Township.

-8:14 a.m.: crash. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County for mutual aid on the report of a crash with injuries.

-6:58 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-5:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:55 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-4:13 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

A jackknifed semitrailer sits in the I-75 median at mile-marker 92, just north of the Russell Road overpass, Wednesday, March 21. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. According to the sheriff’s log, about 20 reports of vehicles going off the road and into the ditch were called in. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN032218SemiCrash.jpg A jackknifed semitrailer sits in the I-75 median at mile-marker 92, just north of the Russell Road overpass, Wednesday, March 21. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. According to the sheriff’s log, about 20 reports of vehicles going off the road and into the ditch were called in. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

