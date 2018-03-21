Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-1:03 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 20170 State Route 47 in Salem Township on a report of a crash.
-12:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Shroyer Road at state Route 274 in Jackson Township on a report of a one-vehicle crash.
-10:19 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Broad Street at East Main Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
-9:59 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole.
-7:12 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 on the report of a one-vehicle slide off.
-12:43 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to 15 reports of vehicles in a ditch.
TUESDAY
-10:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report a vehicle just hit a pole.
-7:04 p.m.: harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 10200 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of harassment.
-6:32 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9520 Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of the theft of firewood.
-4:41 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 96 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop search.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-10:13 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Water Street in McLean Township.
-8:14 a.m.: crash. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County for mutual aid on the report of a crash with injuries.
-6:58 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
-5:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-3:55 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash.
TUESDAY
-4:13 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
