Police log
FRIDAY
-3:39 a.m.: probation violation. Robert J. Parker, 30, 217 N. Highland Ave., was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
-11:30 p.m.: warrant. Stephanie L. Fulks, 39, 313 S. West Ave., was arrested on a warrant.
-9:52 p.m.: theft. The theft of a grey sweatshirt with Halo icon, valued at $30, a blue wallet with a cross, valued at $15, several bank/personal cards, and a phone charger were reported stolen at a local business on Michigan Street.
-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Danielle Singleton, 33, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on a warrant.
-5:36 p.m.: theft by deception. The past theft of $100 was reported stolen.
-4:05 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a men’s 1-karat gold nugget ring with large and small diamonds, valued at $1,700 was reported stolen.
-12:46 p.m.: warrant. William L. Spradlin, 44, at large, was arrested on a warrant.
-10:56 a.m.: warrant. A summons was served to Sidney Tool & Equipment Rental on Wapakoneta Avenue.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-9:07 to 9:52 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
THURSDAY
-11:30 a.m. to 6:25 p.m: medical. Crews responded to eight calls. One was cancelled en route.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
