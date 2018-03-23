Police log

FRIDAY

-3:39 a.m.: probation violation. Robert J. Parker, 30, 217 N. Highland Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-11:30 p.m.: warrant. Stephanie L. Fulks, 39, 313 S. West Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-9:52 p.m.: theft. The theft of a grey sweatshirt with Halo icon, valued at $30, a blue wallet with a cross, valued at $15, several bank/personal cards, and a phone charger were reported stolen at a local business on Michigan Street.

-8:15 p.m.: warrant. Danielle Singleton, 33, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:36 p.m.: theft by deception. The past theft of $100 was reported stolen.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. The past theft of a men’s 1-karat gold nugget ring with large and small diamonds, valued at $1,700 was reported stolen.

-12:46 p.m.: warrant. William L. Spradlin, 44, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:56 a.m.: warrant. A summons was served to Sidney Tool & Equipment Rental on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-9:07 to 9:52 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-11:30 a.m. to 6:25 p.m: medical. Crews responded to eight calls. One was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

