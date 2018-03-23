Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist children services in a black Ford Fusion in the 3500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-2:34 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a possible scam at 470 Rush Creek Drive in Orange Township.

-1:42 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit with a verbal altercation over a crash at Sav A Ton on state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched the 10410 Fiebiger Drive in Salem Township on the report of the theft of an engagement ring.

-12:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

-11:49 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Lock Two Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious male.

-10:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-8:19 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of three suspicious vehicles that were sitting on the side of the roadway.

-3:41 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 18530 State Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a truck made ruts in the residence’s grass.

-3:17 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 2263 State Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report a brick was thrown at a vehicle and the windshield and driver’s side window were busted out.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:51 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to 219 Robb St. in Jackson Township on the report of a vandalism to a vehicle.

THURSDAY

-4:20 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Botkins Police responded to the Budget Host Inn on East State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a stolen vehicle.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

–2:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18500 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township

-3:44 a.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie and Osgood Rescues and Deputies responded to the 1300 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

–1:19 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire, Deputies and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-2:51 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township.

-9:29 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2100 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township.

-3:28 p.m.: fire. Van Buren Fire Department responded to the Sacred Heat of Jesus Church on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

