Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-12:48 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 15000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-12:21 p.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of larceny.

-7:58 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies are investigating a complaint.

-5:35 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of vandalism in the 5000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-5:58 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-5:36 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Jackson Center Police investigated a problem among neighbors in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:16 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to 9889 Houston Road in Washington Township for a fire.

-9:11 a.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire and deputies were dispatched to state Route 119 at White Feather Trail for a fire involving the wheels on a semi-tractor trailer.

-7:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Ailes Road in Franklin Township.

-1 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

SATURDAY

-8:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:48 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township for a vehicle fire.

-1:55 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Medics were dispatched to North Kuther and Russell roads.

-6:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.

-5:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.

-12:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 97 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound in Franklin Township.

FRIDAY

-9:44 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-7:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-3:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

