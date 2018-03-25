Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-12:48 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 15000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.
-12:21 p.m.: larceny. Deputies are investigating a report of larceny.
-7:58 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies are investigating a complaint.
-5:35 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of vandalism in the 5000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.
FRIDAY
-5:58 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Aiken Road in Washington Township.
Village log
FRIDAY
-5:36 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Jackson Center Police investigated a problem among neighbors in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-2:16 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to 9889 Houston Road in Washington Township for a fire.
-9:11 a.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire and deputies were dispatched to state Route 119 at White Feather Trail for a fire involving the wheels on a semi-tractor trailer.
-7:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 13000 block of Ailes Road in Franklin Township.
-1 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.
SATURDAY
-8:20 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of South Lindsey Road in Turtle Creek Township.
-6:48 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township for a vehicle fire.
-1:55 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Medics were dispatched to North Kuther and Russell roads.
-6:32 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.
-5:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township.
-12:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 97 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound in Franklin Township.
FRIDAY
-9:44 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.
-7:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.
-3:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.
