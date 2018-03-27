Police log

TUESDAY

-8:02 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported, which included damaged to a door jam, white walls in the dinning room, a hole in the dinning room wall and rear door pry marks. Total damage amount is set at $400.

-7:36 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to the rear window of a 2010 Jeep was reported. Damage amount is set at $100.

MONDAY

-9:56 p.m.: warrant. Brandt Kellem, 24, of Anna, was arrested on an active warrant and for resisting arrest.

-9:31 p.m.: criminal damaging. James E. Young, 36, 711 S. Ohio Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging after a window and windshield of a 2007 Chevrolet were reported damaged. The amount of the damage is set at $1,000.

-3:42 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported, involving a broken door jam to a residence and $10 in cash that was stolen. The damage is set at $100.

SUNDAY

-11:51 p.m.: criminal trespass. Alex J. Donauer, 27, of Minster, was arrested for criminal trespass from Walmart on Michigan Street.

-9:34 p.m.: forgery. A counterfeit $20 bill was received at a local restaurant on Michigan Street.

-6:03 p.m.: domestic violence. Police are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident.

-5:09 p.m.: criminal trespass. Katelyn Niemeyer, 18, Haley Niemeyer, 18, both of New Knoxville, and a female juvenile were arrested for criminal trespass.

SATURDAY

-10:25 p.m.: domestic violence. Ian S. Shatto, 35, 1055 N. Main Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-10 p.m.: domestic violence. Jeremy D. Shoe, 37, 1309 Riverbend Blvd., was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:33 p.m.: warrant. Ashley R. M. Brim, 29, 1491 E. Court St., Apt. C, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-2 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Crystal L. Hill, 31, of St. Paris, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-11:23 p.m.: driving under the influence. Jacob Tyler Freeman, 18, 2365 Collins Drive, Apt. L, was arrested for OVI.

-10:30 p.m.: assault. Police are investigating an alleged assault.

-9:13 p.m.: vandalism. A garage door was reported damaged. The amount of damage is set at $1,050.

-7:38 p.m.: found property. An Apple MacBook Pro laptop, valued at $700, was found in the 700 block of Plum Ridge Drive and was turned into the police department.

-3:15 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating a reported burglary involving the theft of $900 in cash, 12 flash drives containing family photos, a black safe, valued at $50. Damage was also reported throughout the residence, including: a flat screen TV, clothes, personal hair tools; parts of a bathroom, bedroom and kitchen were broken, shattered or ruined from bleach, paint and/or a spray foam. The damage is valued at approximately $1,617. Police are waiting for lab results from collected fingerprints to follow-up on the investigation.

-10:52 a.m.: theft without consent. A DeWalt 20-volt Max XR hammer-drill/impact kit, valued at $369, and a DeWalt seven tool combo kit, valued at $447, was reported stolen from a business on Michigan Street.

-8:05 a.m.: warrant. Shea Williams, 48, 234 W. Court St., was arrested on a warrant.

-7:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. Two side windows on a 2000 black GMC were reportedly damaged.

THURSDAY

-8:28 p.m.: theft without consent. A loss prevention associate at a local business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a Motorola WI-FI home camera, valued at $109, and a portable speaker, valued at $89.

Crashes

No one was cited following a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:42 p.m.

Catherine L. Meyer, 43, 10305 Scott Road, was traveling westbound from Royan Avenue onto the parking lot of Wilson Health on Michigan Street when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb. She then went over the curb, hit a tree, which hit a sign and knocked it over before her vehicle went back over the curb and back into the hospital parking lot.

Meyer was transported into Wilson’s ER.

• Christopher R. Hughes, 37, of Anna, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 2:07 p.m.

Hughes was waiting facing the south at the light on Michigan Street behind a vehicle about to turn left onto the Interstate 75 on-ramp when he rear-ended the vehicle driven by Christina L. Bowen, 17, of DeGraff.

• Hope E. Collins, 18, 744 Countryside Lane, Apt. 2, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:47 a.m.

Collins was traveling eastbound in the 1900 block of Michigan Street when she became distracted by her infant in the back seat and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of her that was driven by Leonard Petherick, 61, of Baxter, Ontario. Petherick’s vehicle then struck the rear of the stopped vehicle in front of him at the light at the I-75 bridge ramp intersection that was driven by Steven Coffey, 43, 605 N. Main Ave.

• James Lockwood, 74, 2344 Aldrin Drive, was cited for failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:39 p.m.

Lockwood was traveling westbound in front of 319 Lunar Drive when he veered over due to oncoming traffic and struck a parked vehicle on the north side of the road at the location.

The other vehicle is owned by Dwayne A. Hall, 1300 Port Jefferson Road.

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:07 p.m.

Randy J. Young, 35, 628 S. Highland Ave., was stopped in traffic in the left, turn lane facing the west on Michigan Street and was attempting to change lanes into the left through lane. Elizabeth A. Monnin, 56, Anna, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street in the right lane. Both drivers changed lanes at the same time into the left through lane and struck each other causing damage. Police were unable to determine who was at fault, so no citation was issued.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:23 to 6:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-1:46 a.m. to 10:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SUNDAY

-4:32 p.m.: trash fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a trash fire. It was out upon arrival.

-5:22 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm.

-4:02 a.m. to 7 p.m: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-12:03 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to check on a furnace issue.

SATURDAY

-7:41 a.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak.

-1:10 a.m. to 11:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-10:24 a.m.: to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.