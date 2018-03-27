Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-8:03 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a car went off the road and into the ravine.

MONDAY

-10:39 p.m.: fight. Deputies were dispatched to a fight at the Sidney Post Office on North Ohio Avenue.

-3:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 11900 block of Arling Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of a tire.

-2:48 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious person at Cole Street and South Main Street in Jackson Township.

-1:15 p.m.: assist another unit. Deputies responded to the request for a deputy to standby in the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-4:41 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Speedway on St. Marys Avenue in Clinton Township.

SUNDAY

-9:24 p.m.: K-9 narcotics search. Deputies conducted a K-9 narcotics search at Maple Street and Oak Avenue in Clinton Township.

-6:04 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 17300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

SATURDAY

-12:41 a.m.: runaway juvenile. Deputies charged a 16-year-old juvenile with being an unruly juvenile after she ran away from home.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:46 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at Shell gas station on East Main Street in Anna.

-9:14 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Jackson Center School in Jackson Township.

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 10:03 a.m.

Scott A. Litz, 36, 1614 Cypress Place, Sidney, was traveling westbound on Meranda Road and when attempting to make a left turn into the drive of Honda of America Manufacturing on Meranda Road in Anna, he turned into the pathway of the eastbound vehicle on Meranda Road that was driven by Jason D. Schwabenland, 47, 12148 Ash Drive, Minster, causing a collision. Due to the impact, Litz’s vehicle came to stop on and caused damage to Honda’s landscaping.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 3300 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-1:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to 400 block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

-6:06 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-10:59 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

-3:56 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 10700 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township.

-12:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-11:38 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to 10971 State Route 66 in McLean Township for a field fire.

-6:18 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Anna.

-4:53 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 400 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

