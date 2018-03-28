Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage to a metal light pole, valued at $1,000, was reported.

-12:42 a.m.: theft. A Cricket touch screen cellphone, valued at $70, was reported stolen from an individual at a local restaurant on North Ohio Avenue.

TUESDAY

-2:46 p.m.: warrant. Andrew Tyler Parrett, 26, 1220 Morris Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-11:07 a.m.: warrant. Heather A. Lloyd, 32, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-3:36 p.m.: criminal damaging. A dent in the upper right part of the passenger door on a white 2007 Frontier Mitsubishi was reported damaged. The damage value amount is set at $100.

-2:53 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating report of the theft of an iPhone 5, valued at $500, two pocket knives and $13 in change.

SUNDAY

-2:30 p.m.: theft. Two, yellow, tow straps, valued at $40, were reported stolen.

Crashes

Faith I. Phelps, 19, 726 N. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:12 p.m.

Phelps was traveling eastbound onto East Court Street when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked vehicle in front of 310 ½ E. Court Street that is owned by Tina Copeland, who lives at the location.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:10 a.m.: fire. Crews were dispatched to North Street and Dayton Avenue on a train car fire.

-1:47 to 11:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-5:35 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report that power lines were down across the roadway.

-11:07 a.m.: assist. Crews responded to assist the police department.

-9:35 a.m. to 6:54 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls. One call was a false alarm and nothing was found upon arrival of another call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

