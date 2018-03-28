Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:18 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Canal Street in Salem Township on the report drugs may have been found.

-1:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Main Street on the report of threats.

-5:13 p.m.: assist another unit. Deputies responded to the request for a K-9 unit at mile-marker 88 on Interstate 75 north in Orange Township.

-5:02 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to the 17400 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of harassment.

MONDAY

-10:39 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Louisa Inez Munford, 31, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct after she failed to obey the direction of a deputy who approached a dispute between she and another female on the sidewalk across the street from the Sidney Post Office on North Ohio Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:28 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire Department responded to Auglaize County on the report of a camper fire.

TUESDAY

-9:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 300 block of West Main Street in Salem Township.

-6:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Karen Court in Dinsmore Township.

-3:46 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to East Lockington Road at River Road in Orange Township on the report of an under-bridge fire.

-3:37 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and Deputies responded to the report of a crash with injuries at state Route 47 at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-3:05 p.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad and Deputies responded to the 14600 block of 14600 East Shelby Road in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

