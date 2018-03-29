Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 3300 Chief Tarkee Court, in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.

-9:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Commerce Drive on the report of a property damage crash.

-2:36 a.m.: open door. Deputies were dispatched to Anna Local Schools, at 1 McRill Way, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of unsecured doors.

WEDNESDAY

-8:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at 555 Gearhart Road, in Clinton Township.

-7:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 3300 Chief Tarkee Court, in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.

-4:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office, at 555 Gearhart Road, in Clinton Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Maplewood Fire Station, and Port Jefferson Fire Department was dispatched to the 9000 block of Lochard Road, in Salem Township.

-10:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Knoop-Johnston Road, in Perry Township.

-9:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Stocker Road, in Cynthian Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive, in McLean Township.

-8:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Minster Life Squad was dispatched to the 11000 block of Eilerman Road, in McLean Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

