THURSDAY
-1:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to 3300 Chief Tarkee Court, in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.
-9:54 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Commerce Drive on the report of a property damage crash.
-2:36 a.m.: open door. Deputies were dispatched to Anna Local Schools, at 1 McRill Way, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of unsecured doors.
WEDNESDAY
-8:54 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at 555 Gearhart Road, in Clinton Township.
-7:03 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to 3300 Chief Tarkee Court, in Washington Township, to investigate a complaint.
-4:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office, at 555 Gearhart Road, in Clinton Township.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-2:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Maplewood Fire Station, and Port Jefferson Fire Department was dispatched to the 9000 block of Lochard Road, in Salem Township.
-10:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Knoop-Johnston Road, in Perry Township.
-9:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5000 block of Stocker Road, in Cynthian Township.
WEDNESDAY
-10:33 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Brun Drive, in McLean Township.
-8:10 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Minster Life Squad was dispatched to the 11000 block of Eilerman Road, in McLean Township.
