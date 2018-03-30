Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:40 p.m.: larceny. Deputies were dispatched to 702 E. College St., in Jackson Township, on the report of larceny.

-9:49 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 29, in Turtle Creek Township, on the report of a property damage crash.

-5:18 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Johnston Slagle Road at state Route 29, in Green Township, on the report of a property damage crash.

-4:51 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Luthman Road on the report of a property damage crash.

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Schmitmeyer-Baker Road, in McLean Township, on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

-3:26 p.m.: larceny. Deputies were dispatched to 6099 Botkins Road, in Van Buren Township, on the report of larceny.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:13 p.m.: threats or harassment. Anna Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Mill Street, in Dinsmore Township, on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:46 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Police Chief, Van Buren Fire Department, and Minster Life Squad responded to the 13000 block of Luthman Road, in Van Buren Township.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

