Sheriff’s log

SATURDAY

-2:44 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

-2:04 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire and Houston Rescue were dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township for a one-vehicle rollover crash.

FRIDAY

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious car in the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-10:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.

-5:19 p.m.: animal complaint. Deputies investigated a report of neighbor’s dogs at a property in the 12000 block of Luthman Road.

Village log

SUNDAY

-2:50 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-9:05 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police investigated a report of property damage at the Botkins Community Park, 502 E. State St., in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-4:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-1:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-11:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-3:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-11:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Drive in McLean Township.

-9:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.

FRIDAY

-10:54 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

