Sheriff’s log
SATURDAY
-2:44 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies investigated a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 12000 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.
-2:04 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Fire and Houston Rescue were dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township for a one-vehicle rollover crash.
FRIDAY
-10:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious car in the 4000 block of Russia Houston Road in Loramie Township.
-10:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Cynthian Township.
-5:19 p.m.: animal complaint. Deputies investigated a report of neighbor’s dogs at a property in the 12000 block of Luthman Road.
Village log
SUNDAY
-2:50 a.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
FRIDAY
-9:05 p.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police investigated a report of property damage at the Botkins Community Park, 502 E. State St., in Dinsmore Township.
Fire, rescue
SUNDAY
-10:24 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.
-4:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.
-1:55 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of Kentner Road in Dinsmore Township.
SATURDAY
-11:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.
-3:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.
-11:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Drive in McLean Township.
-9:58 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Fire and Fort Loramie Rescue were dispatched to the 7000 block of Dawson Road in Cynthian Township.
FRIDAY
-10:54 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of Wright Moyer Road in Cynthian Township.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher.
