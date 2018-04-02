Police execute narcotics search warrant

SIDNEY — Two Sidney women were arrested Monday and charged with possession of meth.

According to Sidney Police Captain Jerry Tangeman, Amy Lochard, 40, 2400 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 42, Sidney Ohio, and Vickie Napier, 57, 224 Pike St,, Sidney, Ohio, were both charged with one count of possession of meth, a felony of the 5th degree.

On Monday, April 2, 2018, investigators and officers from the Sidney & Piqua Police Departments served a narcotics search warrant at 224 Pike St., Sidney Ohio. Due to the arrest history of the known occupants the warrant execution was deemed an “elevated risk” resulting in warrant execution by tactical officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments. At approximately 9 a.m., the warrant was executed. During the search investigators recovered meth and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search warrant both Lochard and Napier were arrested and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).