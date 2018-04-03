Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:58 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated two complaints at Houston High School on Houston Road.

-8 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township on the report a vehicle hydroplaned.

MONDAY

-9:19 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police with a traffic stop on West Court Street at Fourth Avenue.

-5:18 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the the 21200 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a past theft of jars of honey.

-8:06 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 15552 Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township on the report of vandalism to a field.

SATURDAY

-6:50 p.m.: obstructing official business. Kyle W. Caldwell, 38, Ohio City, was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

FRIDAY

-5:19 p.m.: animals at large. After receiving a complaint about dogs running at large, deputies said Christopher P. Blumenstock, 2392 Luthman Road, Minster, will be cited for allowing his two dogs to run at large.

Crashes

Jordon Thomas Griffith, 21, of Ludlow Falls, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 2:04 a.m.

Griffith was southbound in the 6000 block of state Route 66 when he fell asleep. The vehicle drifted off the right side of the raid and struck the end of a guardrail. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and overturned twice. The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of the embankment in a creek bed.

Griffith and a passenger, Benjamin Michael Jamison, 21, of Troy, were transported to Wilson Health by Fort Loramie Rescue.

His 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene.

• Matthew Allen Ferguson, 29, of 666 Versailles Road, Russia, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash Friday at 10:39 p.m. He was also cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence after refusing to take a field test.

Ferguson was traveling west in the 2000 block of state Route 47 when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway. He over corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to spin 180 degrees across the road and strike a guardrail with the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned and came to rest facing southwest.

He was transported to Wilson Health by a private vehicle.

His 2013 Jeep Wrangler sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:41 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6100 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-8:26 a.m.: line down. Houston Fire Department responded to Roeth Road at state Route 66 in Loramie Township on the report of a line down.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Township.

-6:58 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-6:14 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

