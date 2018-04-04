SIDNEY — The following people have recently appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Gary L. Sollmann, 69, 13997 Amsterdam Road, Anna, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Janet M. Schwartz, 57, 16075 state Route 274, Botkins, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Curtis D. Kremer, 36, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Samuel J. Schneider, 25, Columbus, guilty to amended charge of failure to display proof of license, $355 fine.

• Mark A. Tinkham, 38, Portland, Indiana, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Galen L. Pennington, 59, 9550 Sidney-Freyburg Road, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Morris J. Albers, 77, Osgood, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Adam D. Rhodes, 29, Troy, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Kenneth J. Kline, 50, Belle Center, charged with driving under suspension, $255 fine.

• Fredrick L. Bomer, 72, 114 Park St., Russia, charged with right of way violation, $130 fine.

• Marianne Ball, 78, 423 Lyndhurst St., charged with operation at stop and yield sign violation, $136 fine.

• Troy A. Welsh, 27, 350 W. Parkwood St., charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Thomas W. Ross, 70, Piqua, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Tyanna N. Ahrns, 35, Yorkshire, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Robbin S. Freistuhler, 54, 1112 Hawthorne Drive, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Matthew L. McCollum, 34, Maineville, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Douglas S. Fortman, 32, 4772 Cardo Road, Fort Loramie, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Dale J. Bertke, 50, Saint Henry, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• John Brandewie, 61, 11251 Brandewie Road, Fort Loramie, charged with insecure load, $136 fine.

• Paula J.P. Dumont, 59, Whitmore Lake, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Brandon M. Spruance, 25, Piqua, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• David J. Cole, 56, Dayton, charged with expired operator’s license, $136 fine.

• Connor T. Ross, 26, Troy, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Coleman J. Daniels, 31, 412 E. South St., charged with expired operator’s license, $186 fine.

• Dana T. Haerr, 47, 204 Peridot Drive, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Brent E. Clinhens, 57, 22266 Maplewood Road, Maplewood, charged with driving while texting violation, $255 fine.

• Rachel Long, 29, 150 Northwood St., charged with right of way violation, $136 fine.

• Steven M. Mauer, 27, Bowling Green, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Eva N. Toth, 19, Wapakoneta, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Kyle W. Sniffen, 24, 309 Onyx Drive, Anna, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Nicole L. Spiewak, 41, Wilmington, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Stephanie L. Brandt, 20, New Bremen, charged with speeding, $130 fine.

• David Z. Crim, 23, 104 Canal St., Port Jefferson, charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

• Megan R. Cornett, 26, 3533 Tawawa-Maplewood Road, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Pamela A. Pollard, 74, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jeanne M. Inman, 61, 12521 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Anna, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Richard J. Jetter, III, 25, Bowling Green, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jenna J. Branam, 26, 707 Hoewisher Road, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Bradford N. Vardell, 33, Nashville, Tennessee, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Myron W. Parke, III, 38, 823 S. Ohio Ave., charged with driving while texting, $261 fine.

• Taylor L. Hoying, 26, 6119 Miller Road, Russia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Lindsey N. McNett, 29, Lima, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Ashley L. Pierce, 19, Miamisburg, charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

• Catherine L. Daniels, 31, 2498 Alpine Court, charged with driving upon left side of roadway, $136 fine.

• Kirk E. Mays, 41, Xenia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Tommy W. Webb, 50, Sidney, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Camron L. Earick, 18, Troy, charged with following too closely, $130 fine.

• Kurt J. Knapke, 39, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Phillip H. Groves, 33, 18894 McClosky School Road, charged with speeding, $181 fine.

• Seth R. Meyer, 27, Conover, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Ritchie L. Handley, 34, Riverdale, Georgia, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Mohammed H. Amoudi, 22, Cincinnati, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Norma J. Barhorst, 78, Minster, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Briley R. Gargis, 19, Warsaw, Indiana, charged with reasonable control violation, $130 fine.

• Maureen T. Okeefe, 37, 710 E. Court St., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

