Police log

TUESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: theft without consent. A past robbery of $200 was reported to the police.

-4:03 p.m.: warrant. Heather A. Crusey, 32, 311 King Court, was arrested on a warrant of out Kentucky.

-10:44 a.m.: criminal damaging. A pad lock to an attic door was reported damaged, and two cell phone chargers, valued at $10, and an Ohio food stamp card, were reported stolen. The damage is set at $10.

-10:38 a.m.: theft. The theft of an Adidas book bag containing school books, valued at $50, and a yellow bag containing a pair of track shoe, valued at $100, were reported stolen from a vehicle on Chestnut Avenue.

-8:28 a.m.: theft. The theft of a back pack, valued at $25, and a school book, valued a $50, were reported stolen from a 2012 Ford on Spruce Avenue.

March 31

-3:33 p.m.: receiving stolen property. A warrant was issued after police investigated a stolen property report of a black RCA tablet, valued at $50, and a black iPad, valued at $100.

Crashes

John H. Hazlett, 66, 625 S. Ohio Ave., was cited failure to control following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:16 p.m.

Hazlett was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue when he struck the driver’s side mirror of a parked vehicle in front of 615 N. Ohio Ave.

The other vehicle is owned by DirectSat USA, of Clayton.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:19 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report that a buried gas line was struck.

-7:32 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report that power lines were in contact with trees.

-1:25 to 9:18 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:05 a.m.: arching wires. Firefighters responded to 2599 W. Russell Road on the report of arching wires.

-12:19 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 4913 State Route 29 for mutual aid on a structure fire.

TUESDAY

-9:55 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to call about downed power lines.

-6:30 p.m.: box truck fire. Firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Ohio Avenue on the report of a box truck fire. The fire was out upon arrival, which was due to an overheated motor.

-2:49 to 10:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

