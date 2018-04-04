Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:39 p.m.: K-9 training. Deputies and Jackson Center Police conducted K-9 training in Preble County.

-2:19 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the the 18100 block of Rickway Drive in Salem Township on the report of a past theft of jewelry and a vacuum cleaner.

-8:51 a.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report a tree branch was on a power line.

-7:06 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to Johnston Slagle Road at Pence Road in Perry Township on the report a tree was down and blocking the roadway.

-6:53 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 17400 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a trespassing.

-5:28 to 6:24 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the block of 11500 of state Route 362 in McLean Township on two report a tree came down, hit a mailbox and was across the road.

-3:55 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Township on the report a tree was down across roadway.

TUESDAY

-9:50 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 17900 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township on the report of a suspicious white van in a neighbor’s drive way.

-5:43 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 5801 Rangeline Road in Cynthian Township on the report of vandalism to the yard.

-4:58 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township on the report of threats from a neighbor.

-4:46 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township on the report a medical vehicle backed into a pole.

-3:13 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist the Sidney Police with a disabled vehicle on West Court Street at South Wilkinson Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of James Street in Jackson Township.

-9:12 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie and Van Buren Township Fire Departments responded to Auglaize County on the report of a structure fire.

-3:36 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3300 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

TUESDAY

-9:12 a.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson, Fletcher, Sidney, and Rosewood Fire Departments responded to 4913 State Route 29 in Green Township on the report of a structure fire.

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 100 block of North Linden Street in Anna.

-4:26 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire responded to Miami County on the report a car went into the water with a person inside.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

