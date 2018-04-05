Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:18 p.m.: drug abuse. Troy D. McRae Sr., 54, at large, was arrested for drug abuse.

-7:46 p.m.: criminal damaging. A juvenile was arrested for criminal damaging after a basement wall was reported to have been damaged with a hole in it. The damage is set at $50.

-7:23 p.m.: theft. The theft of $500 in cash was reported stolen to the police.

-6:19 p.m.: assault. William Scott Stumph, 32, 875 Fielding Road, was arrested for assault.

-5:17 p.m.: theft. Police are investigating the report of the theft of a Fifth Third Bank card in which someone known used the card in the amount of $10 without permission.

-4:58 p.m.: drug abuse. Franklin Leroy Lee, 61, 624 Park St., was arrested for drug abuse.

-4:44 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Police are investigating the report of a past theft from a restaurant on Russell Road.

-3:06 p.m.: burglary. Police are investigating a burglary and the theft of a TV remote control, valued at $20.

-1:30 p.m.: driving under the influence. Derrick James Tennery, 33, of St. Marys, was arrested for OVI.

-1:12 p.m.: criminal damaging. A criminal damaging of a yard was reported to the police.

-11 a.m.: OVI. Kaine J. Fisher, 18, 629 Fielding Ave., Apt. A, was arrested for OVI.

TUESDAY

-6:11 a.m.: theft. The theft of two book bags containing unknown items, valued at $50, a work bag containing several tools and a back brace, valued at $50, and medications were reported stolen from a 1999 Ford on Third Avenue the previous night.

Crashes

Robert E. Lontz, 83, 411 N. Wagner Ave., was cited failure to control following a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:18 p.m.

Lontz was attempting to turn left and travel westbound on Michigan Street when he did not realize a minivan was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street at the location and over corrected causing his truck to strike a curb and flip onto the passenger’s side. The minivan was able to stop in time and avoid a collision.

Lontz’s 1997 Chevrolet S-10 was towed by Wreckers. Sidney Fire also responded to the scene.

• Joshua T. Sigart, 18, 2790 Leatherwood Creek Road , was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Sigart was traveling eastbound on Court Street approaching the intersection of Fourth Avenue when he failed to stop and struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Kristi L. Orth, 35, 1142 Hamilton Court.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:34 to 7:46 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:18 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-2:59 to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.