Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10:21 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report of a crash at Sidney High School on Campbell Road.

-8:32 a.m.: crash. Deputies were dispatched to River Road at South Vandemark Road in Orange Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-3:13 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious silver car sitting at the end of the driveway of 1855 Riverside Drive in Clinton Township.

-12:50 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the report of a trespassing at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:10 p.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township on the report of an unauthorized used of a credit card.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:46 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to mile-marker 103 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-9:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-5:27 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

