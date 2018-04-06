Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-8:17 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Sidney.
-12:12 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 9604 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report a person at the residence was behaving suspicious.
THURSDAY
-6:36 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report of a suspicious yellow Cadillac in the area.
-5:49 p.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report about drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-6:25 a.m.: assault. Seth Bryant Gray, 23, 10043 Maria Drive, Sidney, was arrested for assault after deputies responded to the report of an altercation which may have been been physical.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:27 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to Botkins Plumbing and Electric on West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.
-12:03 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township on the report of the theft of a child support card.
Crashes
No citation was issued after a crash on the property of Dorothy Love Retirement Home on Tuesday at 4:46 p.m.
Kyle Meyer, 31, 222 Poplar Street, Sidney, was operating a city of Sidney medic vehicle on the property located at 3003 Cisco Road when he attempted to turn around and struck a cement barrier post.
The vehicle sustained light damage and was driven from the scene. There was no apparent damage to the struck post.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-10:27 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17100 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.
-6:56 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.
-2:23 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire and Deputies responded to the 400 block of East Wall Street in Salem Township.
THURSDAY
-9:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to South Second Street at Young Street in Anna.
-4:14 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police and Deputies responded to Eilerman Road at state Route 705 in McLean Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.
