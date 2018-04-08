Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-4:58 a.m.: suspicious vehicle/person. Deputies investigated a report of a vehicle setting with its lights off in the area of Staley and Wenger roads in Franklin Township.

SATURDAY

-9:43 p.m.: prowlers. Jackson Center Police and deputies investigated a report of prowlers in the 19000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

FRIDAY

-11:35 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies, Quincy Fire and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

-7:59 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Anna Rescue and Anna Fire were dispatched to the 11000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township for a one-vehicle crash with injuries.

Village log

SATURDAY

-8:52 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police investigated a report of vandalism at 505 E. State St. in Dinsmore Township.

FRIDAY

-3:53 p.m.: larceny. Anna Police is investigating a report of a stolen wallet.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:38 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Sidney medics were dispatched to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-9:40 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the unit block of Leo Street in McLean Township.

-3:24 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 7000 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-12:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-9:23 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of state Route 66A in Loramie Township.

-1:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-9:21 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad were dispatched to the 100 block of Borchers Street in Loramie Township.

-4:30 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad were dispatched to the 100 block of Borchers Street in Loramie Township.

FRIDAY

-8:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-4:53 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Dinsmore Street in Dinsmore Township.

-4:02 p.m.: fire. Houston Rescue, Houston Fire, Lockington Fire, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to 10908 Schenk Road in Washington Township for a structure fire.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

