Police log

MONDAY

-9:23 p.m.: theft. A purse containing an ID, a cellphone, valued at $25, and a Mutual Federal Bank card were reportedly stolen from a business on Michigan Street.

-6:38 p.m.: warrant. Shane D. Skeens, 49, 5880 State Route 29, was arrested on an active warrant.

-4:58 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a 1997 GMC was reported to the police.

-4:48 p.m.: misuse of credit card. Police are investigating the report of a misuse of a credit card.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. Jessica L. Withrow, 30, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on an active warrant.

-1:47 a.m: warrant. Donald R. Hewitt, 40, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested on two warrants.

-1:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. The city of Sidney reported a water pump building on Riverside Drive was damaged, includes the door and spray paint on the building. The total damage amount is set at $70.

-1:17 p.m.: theft. The theft of $765 was reportedly stolen from a bedroom in a residence on South West Avenue.

-1:05 p.m.: warrant. Jerry A. Swain, 30, 503 S. Highland Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

SUNDAY

-8:03 p.m.: contempt. Dylan J. Coverstone, 25, 222 ½ Jefferson St., was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-9:48 p.m.: warrant. Alex J. Donauer, 27, of Minster, was arrested on an active warrant.

-5:18 p.m.: theft. A 1984 Pontiac Fiero, valued at $500, and a 1995 Wilderness travel trailer, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen from a residence on Jefferson Street.

-3:48 p.m.: assault. Police investigating an alleged assault during which a cellphone was reportedly damaged.

-3:40 p.m.: theft. James D. King, 19, 6081 Jackson Road, was arrested for theft from motor vehicle.

-8:03 a.m.: theft. A past theft of an Ohio vehicle registration was reported to the police.

-5:03 a.m.: theft by intimidation. The theft of a Crown Royal bag, fuses, and a spare Honda car key was reported stolen from a 2001 Honda Accord.

FRIDAY

-10:16 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary and the theft of a watch-bracelet, valued at $20, a birthstone ring, valued at $30, three packages of multiple razors, shaving cream, a birth certificate, four old-style pocket watches, valued at $200, three pairs of expensive jeans, valued at $75, and a flat screen TV, valued at $200, were reported stolen.

-5:15 p.m.: theft. The theft of $350 was reported stolen to the police.

-11:58 a.m.: warrant. Joshua E. Jenkins, 30, 1614 Catalpa Drive, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:39 a.m.: warrant. Michael W. Engle, 33, 229 S. Brooklyn Ave., was arrested on two Shelby County warrants.

-5:36 a.m.: vehicle trespass. The driver’s door handle on a 2008 Buick that was parked on Grove Street was reportedly damaged.

-5:11 a.m.: criminal trespass. CSX Corporation employees reported locating a 13-year-old male riding on their train.

THURSDAY

-10:30 p.m.: criminal damaging. A passenger’s side rear window on a 2014 Ford was reportedly busted out. Also, house siding on an Elm Street residence was reported damaged. Damage is set at $100 per damaged item.

Crashes

Maurice A. Ickes, 23, 628 S. Ohio Ave., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:48 a.m.

Ickes was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of state Route 47 when he tried to stop for traffic, but his brakes failed, causing him to rear-end the vehicle in front of him that was stopped in traffic.

The other vehicle was driven by Eric M. Huelskamp, 33, of St. Henry.

• Taylor N. Goings, 18, 610 Fair Road, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:06 a.m.

Goings was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at the Interstate 75 overpass when she rear-ended the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Oumar M. Ly, 66, 602 N. Wagner Ave.

• Teresa L. Bienz, 60, of Mendon, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:12 p.m.

Bienz was traveling northbound in the 100 block of Main Avenue when she attempted to change from the right lane into the left lane and struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by John Rowland II, 60, of Anna.

• Lonny LeFever, 65, of Conover, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 8:04 p.m.

LeFever was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue in the right lane when he attempted to change into the left lane and struck the right, rear, quarter-panel of a southbound vehicle that was passing by in the left lane on Ohio Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Dallas Ryan, 22, 830 S. Ohio Ave.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:05 to 10:27 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-6:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to 121 W. Poplar St. for a false fire alarm.

-6:10 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to 127 N. Wilkinson Ave. for a stove problem.

-10:56 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to 670 Timberlea Trail on the report of a fire alarm.

-7:33 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to Fair Haven nursing home on Fair Road to confirm a false fire alarm.

-1:49 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls; one call was a false call.

SUNDAY

-3:43 p.m.: service call. Medics responded for public assistance.

-1:18 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-11:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded on an issue with a water heater.

-2:06 a.m. to 11:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1:25 a.m.: service call. Crews responded to assist an individual.

FRIDAY

-9:02 p.m.: arching. Firefighters responded to Lynn Street and Montrose Avenue on the report power wires were arching.

-3:17 p.m.: arching. Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Wapak Avenue on the report of arching power lines.

-4:06 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded for mutual aide in Lockington on a fire call.

-3:36 to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.