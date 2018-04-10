Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about a possible scam at 11220 Schmitmeyer Baker Road in Mclean Township.

-12:11 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-11:30 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3100 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a possible mail theft.

-9:33 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 1641 N. Kuther Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone ran over the residence’s mailbox.

-7:35 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

MONDAY

-9:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to East Court Street at Miami Avenue in Clinton Township to assist the the Sidney Police Department with a traffic stop.

-1:37 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Job and Family Services on South Ohio Avenue in Clinton Township.

-4:04 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to standby with a patient at the hospital.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:12 a.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police was dispatched to the 300 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township to assist the Children Services.

MONDAY

-12:08 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Daniel L. Street, 31, 8744 State Route 274, Kettlersville, was cited with failure to control and for driving under suspension after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:17 a.m.

Street was traveling westbound on state Route 274 when the driver looked away from the roadway for something inside his vehicle and struck a parked vehicle along the side of state Route 274 that is owned by Mid-American Cleaning Contractors of Lima.

• Jerry M. Smith, 85, 13342 Luthman Road, Minster, was cited with failure to yield at stop or yield after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:14 p.m.

Smith had stopped at the stop sign on Eilerman Road at the intersection of state Route 705 and then began traveling north through the intersection but a westbound vehicle on state Route 705 could not stop in time and struck Smith’s vehicle.

The other vehicle was driven by Diane M. Gaier, 60, 9190 Barhorst Road, Fort Loramie.

Smith and Gaier and her passenger, Myron G. Gaier, 65, 9190 Barhorst Road, Fort Loramie, were all transported by Fort Loramie Rescue to Wilson Health.

• No citations were issued following a one-vehicle crash Friday at 11:29 p.m.

According to the report, Tiffany M. Bryant, 23, 107 N. Wilkinson Ave., Sidney, was northbound on Tawawa Maplewood Road when she swerved to miss a raccoon on the road. She was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and it exited the roadway, overturned and came to rest on its side.

Bryant was transported to Wilson Health by Perry Port Salem Rescue.

Her 2008 Pontiac G6 was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:56 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the unit block of McRill Way in Dinsmore Township.

-2:38 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12300 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-1 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Diamond Drive in Anna.

-10:13 a.m.: property damage crash. Maplewood Fire was dispatched to Logan County on a report of a crash.

-9:57 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:10 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-8:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-5:17 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Deputies and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 8000 block of state Route 274 in Van Buren Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

SUNDAY

-8 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire, Rescue and Police and Minster, New Bremen and Osgood Fire Departments responded to 10 W. Park St. in McLean Township on the report smoke was coming out of an outlet in the apartment.

-5:02 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of Frazier Guy Road in Green Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.