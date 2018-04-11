Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-9:25 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-1:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit.

TUESDAY

-11:27 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to M&T Mowers Sales and Service on state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious truck with a trailer and a car at the business.

-5 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Animal Shelter on Clem Road on the report of a crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:55 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire Department responded to 227 W. Main St. in Loramie Township on the report of a possible electrical fire.

TUESDAY

-10:27 p.m.: medical. Minster Life Squad responded to the 13300 block of Luthman Road in McLean Township.

-7:05 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department responded to 708 Lindsey Road in Washington Township on the report of an illegal burn.

-4:54 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of Barbara Drive in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

