Shooting victims identified

ST. MARYS — A father and son have been identified as the victims of a shooting Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Al Solomon released additional information concerning the shooting of two people early Wednesday morning. The shooting took place at a condominium on the south side of Grand Lake St. Marys.

It appears that at least one of the victims is a resident of the condominium. The victims are father and son and have been identified as Dexter Lee Turner, age 47, and Alim Amir Turner, age 25. Both remain in the hospital as of this morning.

Deputies,detectives and Ohio BCI agents worked all day at the scene Wednesday.

“The Sheriff’s Office is working hard to come up with suspects and answers on this case. We do not have a motive and information is still developing,” said Solomon.

No arrests have been made to this point and the case remains under investigation.