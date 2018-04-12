Police log

WEDNESDAY

-6 p.m.: drug abuse. James Powers Jr., 26, of Huntington, Indiana, was arrested for drug abuse.

-2:59 p.m.: domestic violence. Sharhonda Drew, 31, 826 Fulton St., was arrested for domestic violence.

-10:04 a.m.: warrant. Devon P. Brown, 23, 434 Lunar Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-8:23 a.m.: theft. The theft of $200 worth of copper piping was reported stolen from a residence on South Pomeroy Avenue.

SUNDAY

-3:44 p.m.: complicity. Two female juveniles were arrested for a past theft, after merchandise in the amount of $93.18 was reported stolen from a business on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-3:32 to 6:49 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to a crash with no injuries.

-6:51 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters investigated an open burn complaint.

-1:41 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a small mulch fire.

-9:05 a.m. to 7:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

