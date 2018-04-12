Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:49 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Fulton Road in Orange Township on the report of a tree down.

-1:25 p.m.: lines down. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of lines down.

-12:07 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to 16452 Montra Road in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious black GMC Denali.

WEDNESDAY

-6:53 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to to 3403 W. Russell Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of the theft of a cellphone.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-7:32 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a parking complaint at the Community Park on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-9:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-8:53 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 12400 block of Kirkwood Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

