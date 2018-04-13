Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:19 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Houston High School on Houston Road in Loramie Township.

-1:14 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 1324 Rangeline Road in Loramie Township on the report of the theft of log chains.

-12:04 p.m.: trash dumping. Deputies responded to 1670 Foster Road in Loramie Township on the report that tires were thrown onto a field on the property.

-9:06 a.m.: mock crash. Deputies, Perry Port Salem and Port Jefferson Fire conducted a mock crash at Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township.

-5:52 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 19000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township on the report a three-vehicle crash.

THURSDAY

-7:11 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 12036 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a trespassing.

-3:10 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a scam complaint at Fairhaven Country Home on Fair Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-5:22 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a parking complaint at the Community Park on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:11 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 3300 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.

-8:47 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to the 17600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-6:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Fire responded to the 200 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-1:48 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5200 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township.

THURSDAY

-8:03 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 200 block of North High Street in Salem Township.

-6:42 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10500 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

