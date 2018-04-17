Police log

TUESDAY

-12:02 a.m.: theft. It was reported that a Skylar MasterCard was used without permission.

MONDAY

-12:07 p.m.: theft. A Samsung Chrome Book, valued at $400, was reported stolen from a 2013 Ford.

-9:09 a.m.: warrant. Julian A. Shiverdecker, 23, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:45 a.m.: contempt. Paul A. Deal Jr., 41, at large, was arrested on two active contempt warrants.

SUNDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft. A black billfold containing $180 in cash, a driver’s license and four credit/debit cards was reported stolen at a gas station on Michigan Street.

-8:49 a.m.: breaking and entering. A business on Riverside Drive reported someone known entered the business and stole several containers of candy, valued at a total of $80, and damaged a side, glass window of the business. The damage is set at $200.

-2:07 a.m.: driving under the influence. David Lee Walker, 28, 327 N. West Ave., was arrested for OVI.

-2 a.m.: domestic violence. Aaron D. Snyder, 29, 905 McKinley Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

-12:45 a.m.: criminal mischief. A brown, 2008 Honda and a home and its landscaping on East Parkwood Street were reportedly vandalized.

SATURDAY

-10:40 p.m.: warrant. David M. Brooks, 21, 236 Jefferson St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-3:48 p.m.: using weapons while intoxicated. Kent Francis Ryan, 50, 123 Shelby St., was served a summons for using weapons while intoxicated after police investigated a disturbance complaint at the residence.

-10:16 a.m.: unruly juvenile. An 11-year-old male was charged with being unruly after he was reported missing.

-2:36 a.m.: OVI. Jerry Clifford Richardson, 61, of Marion, Indiana, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-4 p.m.: warrant. Joseph Lucas, 30, 710 Campbell Road, was arrested on a warrant after he was already in custody.

-3:55 p.m.: possession of drugs. Joseph Lucas, 30, 710 Campbell Road, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-8:51 a.m.: warrant. Honorio S. Quezada Jr., 25, 2485 Alpine Court, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Crashes

Scott W. Fair, 54, 1344 Tully Drive, was cited for assured clear distance ahead and was also issued a summons for driving under OVI suspension after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 3:13 p.m.

Fair was traveling westbound on Michigan Street near the Interstate 75 overpass when he was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the slowing vehicle in front of him that was driven by Mark D. Tennery, 39, of Fort Loramie.

• Betty L. Hughes, 83, 510 Uhle Place, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:39 p.m.

Hughes was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street in the middle lane when she changed lanes to the left, turn lane and struck the passenger’s side of the eastbound vehicle in the left, turn lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Richard A. Bowers, 69, of Greenville.

• Thomas L. McDaniel, 48, of Urbana, was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:48 p.m.

McDaniel was traveling northbound in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road in the right turn lane when he attempted to make a right turn into Kroger’s parking lot. He told police he had to make a wide, right turn with his semitrailer causing him to cross into the middle, northbound lane of travel to complete the turn. McDaniel said he did not see the northbound vehicle in the middle, straight, through lane on Vandemark Road and pulled into its pathway causing the other vehicle to strike the left, front bumper of his truck.

The other vehicle was driven by Sabrina D. Varney, 32, 229 Brooklyn Ave.

Varney was also cited after the crash for failing to reinstate her driver’s license.

• Ralph F. Inderrieden, 81, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Apt. 18, was cited with improper backing after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:01 a.m.

Indeerieden was backing out of the driveway of 2367 Broadway Ave., when he struck the front side of an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the east side of the roadway at the location.

The other vehicle is owned by Rachel A. Massey, 10559 Wright Puthoff Road.

• Donald Mattix, 57, of Victoria, Texas, was cited with turning right closest to the curb after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:46 a.m.

Mattix was turning right into Advanced Composite’s private drive on South Fourth Avenue from the left lane when he did not see and struck the left rear of a northbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue in the right lane of travel.

The other vehicle was driven by Sherry L. Roe, 55, 1143 Evergreen Drive.

• Jessica Jennings, 34, 2335 Collins Drive, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:03 p.m.

Jennings pulled out from the private drive of the Dollar General on Russell Road when she struck the side of a westbound vehicle on Russell Road. Jennings then left the scene without stopping. Police later located Jennings at her home and admitted to hitting the other vehicle and leaving the scene.

The other vehicle was driven by Jade N. Manger, 25, of Piqua.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:07 to 7:52 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-9:43 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted an odor investigation.

-7:58 p.m.: mutual aid. Crews, including boats, were dispatched to East Lockington and River Road for the mutual aid of the Lockington Fire Department on a river incident. The call was cancelled en route.

-1:59 a.m. to 9:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-7:09 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched on a false fire alarm.

-5:51 a.m.: service call. Medics responded to an elevator incident.

-2:23 a.m. to 7:02 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-2 p.m.: tree down. Firefighters responded to the report that a tree limb was down into power lines. No problem was found.

-10:29 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.