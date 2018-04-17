Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:09 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street in Salem Township to investigate a report of a male trying to get into a vehicle who appeared to be intoxicated.

MONDAY

-8:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to Fairlawn High School on Johnston Road in Perry Township on the report of harassment over Facebook.

-5:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report of a crash.

-1:47 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

-12:35 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 2827 State Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report a car was keyed.

-8:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10600 E. Lockington Road in Washington Township on the report of identity theft.

-8:16 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 21222 Maplewood Road in Salem Township on the report of a past theft.

SUNDAY

-9:07 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Patrick’s Pub and Grill on state Route 29 in Van Buren Township.

-6:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Rosewood Fire and Rescue and Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on state Route 29 at Dormire Road in Green Township.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:51 p.m.: mock crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies c0nducted a mock crash at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School.

MONDAY

-4:52 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 10800 block of Little Turtle Way in Washington Township.

-8:19 a.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a complaint at the Anna Village Hall on West Main Street.

SUNDAY

-7:09 p.m.: theft. Anna and Botkins Police were dispatched to Family Dollar on East Main Street in Anna on the report of a theft.

Crashes

Lydia Storm Moxley, 16, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Sunday at 6:21 p.m.

Moxley was traveling northwest on state Route 29 when she drove off the north side of the roadway. She corrected back onto the road, then over corrected going back off the road to the north again, before entering a ditch and striking a road sign. Her vehicle came to a final stop in the side ditch facing the north.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:38 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to Eilerman Road at Fort Loramie Swanders Road in McLean Township on the report of a one-vehicle crash.

-9:33 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13200 block of Ailes Road in Franklin Township.

-9:20 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-11 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Port Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to the 17800 block of Sharp Road in Salem Township.

-8:18 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

