Police log

TUESDAY

-10:40 p.m.: criminal damaging. Jacob C. Kinney, 23, 715 Buckeye Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging after a residential door frame was reported damaged. The cost of the damage is set at $400.

-9:52 p.m.: breaking and entering. A garage and truck parked in a lot on Maple Street were reportedly broken into and an auxiliary cord, valued at $5, was reported stolen.

-7:01 criminal damaging. Police are investigating the report that the truck bed on a 2016 GMC was damaged after a juvenile threw a stick at the truck. Damage is set at $500.

-5:32 p.m.: theft. A business on Lester Avenue reported the past theft of a Bosch reciprocating 18-volt saw, valued at $119.

-5:03 p.m.: theft. A package containing a Roccat Kova computer mouse, valued at $40, was reportedly stolen off a front porch on South Main Avenue.

-2:06 p.m.: lost property. Three containers of prescription medications and a Michael Kors black wallet, valued at $250, containing a driver’s license, three credit/debit cards and $600 was reported to have been lost at a business on Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-7:19 p.m.: telephone harassment. Police are investigating a report that a female juvenile received harassing/blackmail texts.

-5:41 p.m.: domestic violence. James Q. Ford, 44, 1350 Sixth Ave., was issued a summons for domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:56 a.m. to 2:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-9 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm. It was canceled en route.

TUESDAY

-11:20 a.m. to 7:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls. One call was cancelled en route

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

