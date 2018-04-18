Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Botkins Road in Van Buren Township on the report a semitrailer crashed into a stop sign.

-3:03 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 19299 Middleton Hume Road in Green Township on a report a vehicle had been egged.

TUESDAY

-5:58 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies were dispatched to 100 block Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on a report of neighbor trouble.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-6:52 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint at Circle K on East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-4:21 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police was dispatched to East Main Street at North Pike Street in Anna on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:28 a.m.: crash. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to mile-marker 102 on Interstate 75 north in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash involving a van and semitrailer.

-9:53 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem and Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-9:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Township.

-7:16 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4800 block of Johns Road in Loramie Township.

-6:35 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Karen Court in Dinsmore Township.

-10:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

