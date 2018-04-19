Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:07 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10900 Scott Road in Franklin Township on the report of check fraud.

-10:47 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Riverside Drive on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

-8:23 a.m.: school bus passing. Deputies responded to 3499 County Road 25A in Orange Township on the report of a school bus passing.

-1:07 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to East Lockington Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township to investigate a report that someone was heard yelling from the area of the river.

WEDNESDAY

-7:46 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 22300 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of two suspicious vehicles.

-5:52 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Walzer Road in Cynthian Township on the report that a white Cadillac was driving slowly in the area.

-3:20 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 10737 Kaser Road in Washington Township on the report of the theft of chairs off of the back deck of the residence.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:03 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police was dispatched to Only Believe Ministries on Botkins Road on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

WEDNESDAY

-6:07 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded 310 Davis Street in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

Crashes

No one was cited following a crash on Wednesday at 11:44 a.m.

Dwayne L. Young, 40, of Monrovia, Indiana, was operating a semitrailer eastbound on Botkins Road when he became distracted by something inside his vehicle and went off the south side of the road slightly and struck a road sign with his vehicle’s mirror. The road sign was damaged.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:25 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17600 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-12:30 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

