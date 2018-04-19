Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of a UPS package containing nine Carhartt shirts, valued at $138.91, was reported stolen to the police.

-1:35 p.m.: driving under the influence. Crystal L. Hill, 31, of St. Paris, was arrested for OVI, OVI refusal breath with prior OVI and open liquor container.

-7:45 a.m.: criminal damaging. A rear windshield and the driver’s side window on a 2000 Pontiac were reported damaged. The total cost of the damage is set at $1,000.

-8:39 a.m.: theft. A black oval flower pot, valued at $10, was reported stolen from a front sidewalk of a residence on North Main Avenue.

-7:30 a.m.: theft. A business on Michigan Street reported the theft of a Bluetooth scanner, valued at $225.

TUESDAY

-1:03 p.m.: OVI. Inderpreet Singh, 29, 504 S. West Ave., was arrested for OVI and OVI refusal breath with prior OVI.

April 11

-10:13 a.m.: theft. Two Bengals jerseys, a TV, a set of Skull Candy headphones, Roku for TV, a Bluetooth speaker and four bottles of perfume were reportedly stolen from a residence on North Wilkinson Avenue.

Crashes

Teresa M. Rumer, 51, of Bellfontaine, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:14 p.m.

Rumer was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue and when attempting to turn left onto North Street struck the front passenger’s side of another southbound vehicle on Ohio Avenue that was driven by Allison A. Gillespie, 47, 1111 County Road 25A.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:55 to 7:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:16 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

