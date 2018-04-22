Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-8:03 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism to vehicles in the 3000 block of West Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

SATURDAY

-7:17 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:27 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire was dispatched to the 12000 block of Lochard Road for several small fires.

-9:19 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-10:52 p.m.: crash with injuries. Lockington Fire was dispatched to a crash with injuries in the 10000 block of state Route 66 in Miami County.

-10:59 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Sidney Fire were dispatched to a field fire in the 9000 block of Scott Road in Franklin Township.

-10:18 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire was dispatched to 2114 Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township for a fire that had rekindled.

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Van Buren Fire and deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Easy Avenue in Van Buren Township.

FRIDAY

-8:07 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue, Botkins Fire, Anna Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-8:03 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched to the 18000 block of Montra Road for a possible illegal burn.

-7:36 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 10 block of Water Street in McLean Township.

-7:17 p.m.: fire. Russia Fire, Fort Loramie Fire, Houston Rescue, Houston Fire, Lockington Fire, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Fire and Russia Fire were dispatched to a barn fire at 2114 Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township.

-7:14 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fort Loramie Police and Sidney Fire were dispatched to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

-4:03 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad were dispatched to the 100 block of North Street in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

