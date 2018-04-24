Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:59 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 18003 Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

-2:49 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 3100 Sidney Freyburg Road in Salem Township on the report of a theft.

-2:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 408 Holmes Place in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 404 Holmes Place in Clinton Township on the report of a theft.

-3:51 a.m. investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 110 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-10:30 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to Cardo Road at Short Road on the report a semitrailer was stuck in a ditch.

-4:08 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies were dispatched to 6687 Center Street in Perry Township on the report of a trespassing.

-1:16 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to 3405 Chickasaw Court in Washington Township on the report the yard was damaged by a neighbor.

-12:59 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies and Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Anna Schools in Dinsmore Township.

-9:38 p.m. investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about damaged equipment at 1511 W. Mason Road in Franklin Township.

SUNDAY

-10:41 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of a suspicious dark colored truck that revved its engine and then left.

-8:21 p.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of threats and harassment.

Village log

SUNDAY

-3:27 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to 104 Huber St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious person.

MONDAY

-6:25 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to Plastipak on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

-4:02 p.m.: threats and harassment. Botkins Police was dispatched to Boomerang Rubber on South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:50 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 300 block of Tower Drive in McLean Township on the report of a field fire.

-9:42 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire Department and Deputies responded to Lochard Road at state Route 119 in Anna.

MONDAY

-8:55 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police and Deputies responded to the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-2:59 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to 11750 Friemering Road in McLean Township on the report of a field fire.

-10:40 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Stangel Road in Washington Township.

SUNDAY

-10:21 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 11900 block of Clay Street in Salem Township.

-4:37 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

