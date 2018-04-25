Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:29 p.m.: lines down. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Spring Street in Salem Township on the report a cable line was down.

-4:14 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to state Route 119 at state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

TUESDAY

-8:10 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township on the report of a suspicious tan SUV with two males.

-5:52 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report of threats and harassment.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:17 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 100 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

TUESDAY

-3:46 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5600 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

