Police log

TUESDAY

-8:40 p.m.: domestic violence. Michelle E. Zahn, 42, 134 Mound St., was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:50 p.m.: warrant. Heather N. Reineke, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:26 p.m.: theft. The theft of a Sony PlayStation 4, valued at $200, from a residence on Fairoaks Drive was reported to the police.

MONDAY

-3:46 p.m.: theft. A check in the amount of $400 was reported stolen.

-3:17 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating the report of a forgery on a car title.

-2:16 p.m.: theft from an elderly person. The theft of a State Farm credit card was reported to the police.

-12:44 p.m.: theft. A juvenile shoplifter was taken in custody during a police investigation of report made by a business on Wapakoneta Avenue about the theft of hair ties and a Starbucks Frappuccino drink.

Crashes

Jennifer A. Harless, 50, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m.

Harless was traveling westbound on Michigan Street approaching Sixth Avenue when she was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that abruptly applied the breaks to stop at the traffic light.

The other vehicle was driven by Lawrence E. Bedinghaus, 56, of Cincinnati.

• Kara N. Boze, 19, 719 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. F, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:54 p.m.

Boze was traveling westbound on Arrowhead Drive when one of her passenger side tires blew and caused her to lose control of the vehicle, which rapidly turned to the right. He car then left the roadway and struck a landscape rock and the mailbox at 524 Arrowhead Drive before coming to a stop shortly after.

• Jane Eilerman-Cook, 50, 215 W. South St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:49 p.m.

Eilerman-Cook was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she struck the rear of the vehicle stopped in traffic in front of her at the red light.

The other vehicle is driven by Arthur Bontrager, 49, 715 East Ave.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:58 to 7:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

